LoP demands 21 days for budget session of MP assembly

Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singhar on Friday demanded that the Vidhan Sabha’s budget session be held for 21 days instead of the 15 days as announced.

In a letter to Governor Mangubhai Patel, Singhar said that as per a notification of February 6, the budget session will be held from March 10-24 during which only nine sittings of the House will take place.

According to the LoP, important matters like the governor’s address, thanksgiving motion, and discussion on demands will be taken up during the budget session.

Earlier, the state’s budget sessions used to have more sittings than this time, he said.

Even during these nine days, discussions will effectively be held only on seven days. In the history of the MP assembly, this is the shortest duration of the budget session, claimed the Congress leader.

He said nine days are not enough for discussions in the House, demanding that the session’s duration be increased to 21 days to facilitate discussions on important issues related to the public.

Singhar led a delegation, including deputy leader of the opposition Hemant Katare and senior MLAs Arif Masood and Phool Singh Barriya, that met the governor and handed over the letter demanding 21 days for the budget session. PTI MAS NR