LoP likens UP CM Adityanath to 'Plato's saint' gone astray

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey on Tuesday took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that the "saint of Plato" has drifted away from the ideals of equality and harmony.

Speaking during a budget discussion, Pandey invoked the ancient Greek philosopher, Plato, saying, "Chief Minister, you must have heard of Plato. When you took the oath of office, I was reminded of his idea that a philosopher should be king and a king should be a philosopher." He added, "You may not be a philosopher, but a saint …. one who spoke of harmony, equality, and unity. I believed you would govern in that spirit -- but now, what can I say!" Pandey questioned whether Adityanath's governance reflected the harmony and inclusiveness he had once hoped for.

"Where is that harmony? Where is that sense of equality? Today, if someone asks me, I still call you Plato's saint. But if you do not follow Plato's principles, then that is your ideology. How far has this saint strayed from those ideals? Where is the sense of brotherhood? Where is the love? How did divisions grow in our society?" he wondered.

Born 427 BC in Greece, Plato was one of history's most influential thinkers. One of his key tenets for an ideal governance was the idea of a 'philosopher king' — a wise, just, and moral man with all the powers of a king to rule the state.

Pandey suggested that he once saw Adityanath as a leader embodying "such wisdom," but that visage now stands lacking.

"I am not criticising you, I am elevating you. A 'saint of Plato' is no ordinary figure. A saint's words should bring peace to others and to himself. Let bygones be bygones, become Plato's saint again," Pandey said.

Referring to the recent by-election in the state, he said, "The BJP is boasting about winning all the bypolls. Everyone feels happy when they win, whether through honesty or dishonesty." He warned that if electoral processes continued to be influenced by those above, there would be no more public trust.

"If elections are fought using the police and administration, political parties will lose their relevance in the future," he said. PTI SLM KIS VN VN