LoP Satheesan apologises to Minister G R Anil for ''lies'' remark in Kerala assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on Friday apologised to state Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil in the House for accusing him of "telling lies" a day ago during discussion on a motion regarding rise in prices of essential commodities.

Satheesan said that he made the remark "due to sudden provocation" and was told by Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Mathew T Thomas that the same was unparliamentary.

"I took note of the same and today (Friday) I wrote to the Speaker that I am withdrawing that remark and that it should be removed from the House records," he said.

He further said, "In this matter, I apologise to the minister and the House. I should not have said that. It was a mistake on my part." Following his apology, Speaker A N Shamseer appreciated the same and said that everyone can emulate this practice.

"Correcting words used due to a sudden provocation need not be seen as a defeat," he added.

Satheesan said that his outburst followed the minister's claim that the opposition leader praised the government at an Onam market held at Paravoor recently.

"I had asked that event to be cancelled as I arrived late there. But when the organisers asked me to speak, I did speak for a minute. I forgot that I had done so.

"But I never praised the government in my speech and only spoke about the importance of the SupplyCo," Satheesan clarified in the assembly.

He said that he has been a member of the House for 24 years and none of his words have ever been removed from assembly records by any Speaker.

"But I felt that these words of mine should not remain on the records in order to create disappointment for future generations of legislators," he said.

Satheesan had made the remarks during the discussion on the adjournment motion on the issue of rising prices of essential commodities in the state and the state government's alleged failure to deal with it. PTI HMP ROH