LoP Satheesan cites Yogi Adityanath's message to allege CPI (M)-BJP alliance in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 23 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan on Tuesday accused the ruling CPI (M) of having an "unholy alliance" with the BJP and cited a message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which was read out at the recent Global Ayyappa Sangamam, as the latest example of this partnership.

Continuing to criticise Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Sangamam held in Pampa, he alleged that the Marxist party veteran tried to showcase a "pseudo devotion" during the event.

"By showing pseudo devotion... by creating an impression of devotion, he tried to do penance for his wrong deeds at Sabarimala years ago," the Congress leader alleged.

He sought to know what message the CM conveyed through his action.

The LoP was apparently referring to the stand taken by the Vijayan government to implement an apex court verdict permitting all women, cutting across age barriers, at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple in 2018.

He also questioned the ruling regime's claim that the Sangamam was organised to discuss the Sabarimala master plan and the overall development of the hill shrine.

Taking a dig at the state government, the Congress leader said they were discussing the master plan in the final year of the government, just before the local body and Assembly elections.

"They have done nothing for Sabarimala all these nine years. No development has been done there. These all show their pseudo nature and fake devotion," he added.

Further criticising the Vijayan government, Satheesan said everything had been clear to everyone when the message of Yogi was read out at the venue of the Ayyappa Samgamam, organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

"The CPI (M) in Kerala has an unholy alliance with the BJP. The message from Yogi Adityanath is the latest example of this," he said, adding that people of the state have common sense to understand all these.

The LoP also flayed the government for organising "vikasana sadas", a government event in connection with the implementation of development initiatives, allegedly at the expense of local self-government bodies without granting them adequate funds for their function.

While replying to a question, Satheesan also said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) cannot be implemented in the state amidst the preparation of the upcoming LSGD and Assembly polls.

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan had read out at the Global Ayyappa Sangam a message sent by UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressing hope that the conclave would achieve its objectives.

In his message, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister had thanked Vasavan for inviting him to the event, held as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board's 75th anniversary celebrations, and said that Lord Ayyappa was the "divine protector" of 'dharma'.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth, delegates from 15 countries attended the summit, alongside participants from various Indian states, with Tamil Nadu sending the largest contingent of around 1,000 devotees. PTI LGK ROH