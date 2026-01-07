LoP Satheesan rebukes CPI(M) Balan over Jamaat-e-Islami remark, calls it 'communal'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Wednesday vehemently criticised CPI (M) leader A K Balan for his reported remarks linking UDF to the Jamaat-e-Islami and accused him of borrowing from Sangh Parivar's playbook to polarise the state ahead of elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan termed the statement of Balan, a former Law Minister, as "dangerous and communal".

The Leader of Opposition's (LoP) reaction came a day after Balan had reportedly told a television channel that the Home Department would be governed by the Jamaat-e-Islami if the Congress-led UDF returned to power in the state following the upcoming Assembly elections.

"His statement is similar to the extreme political line being adopted by the Sangh Parivar in India,' Satheesan alleged.

Citing an old campaign tactic of the right-wing outfit, he claimed that during an assembly election in Gujarat years ago, the Sangh Parivar used the prospect of Ahmed Patel, a minority community leader, becoming the chief minister of the state to instill fear and consolidate votes.

Satheesan accused Balan of "trying to replicate the model" in Kerala politics.

"We have no doubt the secular Kerala will resist and defeat any such move to replicate such Sangh Parivar tactics in the state election," he added.

The LoP also sought to know whether the CPI(M) officially endorsed Balan's views and charged the ruling party with "attempting to create communal divisions in the state for political gains".

He urged the CPI, the second major ally in the ruling LDF, to clarify its position on Balan's remarks. PTI LGK ROH