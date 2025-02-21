LoP Satheesan seeks more time for discussion on BCs in Kerala assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan has sought more time for discussions on the request for funds for the welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, and minorities during the debate on the budget during the current session.

In a letter to the assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Friday, he said according to the current schedule, seven requests for grants to various departments are proposed to be discussed in a day, on March 19, including the one relating to backward classes.

In the past, there was a practice of setting aside a full day for the discussion on the welfare of SC/ST, OBC and minorities, Satheesan said, and requested the Speaker to rearrange the schedule to allow a thorough discussion on the subject.

He regretted that the Speaker had rejected his earlier request on the matter and unilaterally finalised the time table for discussion.

As per convention, the assembly has been preparing the schedule considering the opposition leader’s suggestions under Rule 143, he said.

Satheesan said the government had made cuts in the budget allocation for the welfare of backward classes and minorities and more time is required to discuss the issue.

He said the opposition had strongly raised the issue of cutting the allocation for the schemes for backward classes during the coming financial year in the House and the government was on the defensive.

This was followed by the Speaker's action of not allowing necessary time for discussion on the issue, Satheesan said.

Expressing strong protest on the issue, Satheesan, in his letter, requested that the schedule be amended and published in a manner that allows more time for discussion on important issues including those related to the welfare of backward classes and minorities. PTI MVG MVG ROH