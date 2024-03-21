LoP Satheesan sends legal notice to LDF Convenor Jayarajan over his statements, demands apology

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21(PTI) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday sent a legal notice to LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan demanding a public apology for allegedly making defamatory and false statements against him the previous day.

Satheesan has warned Jayarajan of civil and criminal action against him if the Left leader does not withdraw his statements within seven days and make a public apology.

The opposition leader's legal notice comes after a back-and-forth of allegations made by him and Jayarajan against each other in the past few days.

While Satheesan alleged that Jayarajan's family has close business links with Union Minister and BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar's company, the LDF convenor accused the LoP of morphing photographs and playing "dirty politics".

Jayarajan accused the Congress leader of illegally collecting money from abroad and being responsible for putting out morphed photographs of his wife meeting Chandrasekhar.

Satheesan has denied the allegations against him.

Later, Jayarajan admitted that his wife does possess shares in a resort that has links to a company owned by Chandrasekhar's wife. He said his wife is looking to sell off her shares.

Following the war of words, Satheesan on Thursday sent the legal notice to Jayarajan. PTI HMP HMP ANE