LoP Satheesan takes dig at Mohanlal-Kerala CM interview, hopes to see ‘smiling Vijayan’

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 25 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Wednesday made a sarcastic remark about the interview conducted by actor Mohanlal with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that people rarely get to see him smiling or answering questions.

Satheesan pointed out that a similar interview had been conducted in 2008, when former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy took part in a programme titled 'Iruvar'.

"At least the name could have been changed," he told reporters here.

"Usually, he does not answer questions. It feels more like 'Mann Ki Baat'—he speaks one way. When the real fifth question comes, he usually gets up and leaves," Satheesan said, indirectly referring to Vijayan's press conferences.

He added that, at least with Mohanlal, the chief minister should respond to questions.

The comments come a day after a teaser of the interview between Mohanlal and Vijayan was released on social media, drawing wide attention.

The interview was shot at Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister, as Kerala gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The teaser, which runs for over a minute, carries a tagline describing both Mohanlal and Vijayan as "people loved by the masses." It opens with Mohanlal arriving at Cliff House and greeting the CM.

The full interview is expected to be released soon. PTI TGB SSK