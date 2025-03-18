LoP should be allowed to speak but not given permission in 'new India': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned amid opposition protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Mahakumbh, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the LoP should be allowed to speak according to the democratic structure but is not given permission in "new India".

Gandhi also said the prime minister should have paid homage to those who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned till 1 pm on Tuesday following protests by opposition members over Modi's remarks on the success of the Mahakumbh, which was held from January 13 to February 26.

Many opposition members rose from their seats in protest after the prime minister spoke.

"I wanted to support what he was saying. Kumbh is our tradition, history and culture. There was also a complaint that he did not pay homage to those who lost their lives (in the stampede in the Mahakumbh)," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

"The other thing I wanted to say is that the youth that went to the Kumbh need another thing from the PM, they need employment. The prime minister should speak on employment," the Congress leader said.

Asked if he was not allowed to speak, Gandhi said, "We are not allowed to speak. According to the democratic structure, the LoP should be permitted to speak, but is not given permission, but this is new India." Describing the Mahakumbh as an important milestone, Modi told the Lok Sabha that the event was a befitting response to those who questioned India's capability to organise such a large congregation.

He said the entire world witnessed the grandeur of India during the Mahakumbh and the religious gathering reflected the spirit of rising India.