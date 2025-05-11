Rahul Gandhi, Kharge demand special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: The leaders of the opposition in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the latest developments in cross-border firing.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and his counterpart in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, have written to the prime minister, reiterating their demand to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament to demonstrate the collective resolve against terrorism.

"I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately. It is crucial for people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter.

"I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly," he added.

Kharge recalled the letters written by him and Rahul Gandhi on April 28, requesting the prime minister to convene a special session of Parliament in the wake of terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, primarily tourists, on April 22.

"In view of the latest developments, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcements, first from Washington DC and later by the governments of India and Pakistan," Kharge said in his letter.

"As leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of the request. I trust you will agree," the Congress chief said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.