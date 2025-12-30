Lord Ayyappa temple opens for annual 'makaravilakku' season

Sabarimala (Kerala), Dec 30 (PTI) The annual 'makaravilakku' pilgrimage season commenced at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on Tuesday with the opening of the sanctum sanctorum at 5 pm.

The temple was opened by melsanthi (chief priest) E T Prasad in the presence of tantri (head priest) Mahesh Mohanar.

Thereafter, Malikappuram melsanthi Manu Namboothiri, after receiving the sacred ash (vibhuti) from the idol of Ayyappa along with the key, offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and Nagaraja before opening the sanctum sanctorum.

Following the lighting of the sacred fire, devotees were permitted to climb the sacred 18 steps for darshan.

Sabarimala Executive Officer O G Biju and Administrative Officer S Srinivas were among those who offered prayers.

The temple had been closed on December 27 following the conclusion of the 41-day 'mandala puja' festival.

The 'makaravilakku' festival will be observed on January 14. Devotees will be permitted darshan till 11 pm on January 19, after which the shrine will be closed at 6.30 am on January 20, officials said. PTI LGK SSK