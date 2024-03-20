Lord Buddha's relics return to India after 26-day exposition in Thailand

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Relics of Lord Buddha, along with those of his disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, returned to India on Tuesday after being displayed at various locations in Thailand as part of a 26-day exposition.

These relics were ferried to Thailand in a special Indian Air Force aircraft, befitting the status of a 'State Guest' on February 22.

The relics arrived at Air Force Station, Palam, late on Tuesday.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi received the relics in a "humble ceremony" marking their return home.

Millions of people paid respects to the relics, which returned to India amid full state honours, during the exposition.

A red carpet was laid from the back of the special aircraft in which the relics were ferried to the terminal building of the Air Force Station's technical area.

Lekhi carried a casket containing the relics, which was later placed on a table during the ceremony. She also addressed a gathering of largely Buddhist monks and others at a hall at the air force station.

"Honoured to receive the sacred Holy Relics of Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana today in New Delhi, after their exposition in Thailand," she said in a post on X.

"In the last 25 days, over four million devotees from Thailand and across the region paid obeisance to the relics. The timeless message and ideals of Lord Buddha serve as a spiritual bridge between India and Thailand, fostering a deep-rooted civilisational connection," she added.

Lekhi also shared some photographs of the "homecoming ceremony".

"The spiritual significance and value of Holy Relics for exposition as a goodwill mission to the Thai community is incredible. Besides Thai, devotees from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam also visited the relics. The journey represents a symbolic bridge between India and Thailand. Ciram Titthatu Saddhammo! May the Pure Dhamma endure for long!!," Lekhi said in another post.

The four Holy Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples are preserved in India. While the relics of Lord Buddha are in the custody of the National Museum, those of his disciples were sent to Delhi by Madhya Pradesh for the journey to Thailand.

The relics were enshrined on February 23 for public veneration at the specially-built mandapam at Sanam Luang pavilion in Bangkok.

This was the first time that the relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples were showcased together, the Union culture ministry had earlier said.

The relics were displayed at Ho Kum Luang, Royal Rujapruek, Chiang Mai, from March 4-8; Wat Maha Wanaram, Ubon Ratchathani, from March 9-13; and Wat Maha That, Aoluek, Krabi, from March 14-18.

The exposition in Thailand drew a phenomenal response. Scenes of winding queues of devotees waiting with offerings since early hours of the day became a familiar sight in parts of Thailand, ministry officials earlier said. PTI KND SZM