Lord Meghnad Desai, Sebastian Faulks, Roma Agrawal among speakers at International Kolkata Book Fair

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Prominent authors from the UK including structural engineer Roma Agrawal of London's The Shard fame, Oxford University professor Nandini Das, novelist Sebastian Faulks and Lord Meghnad Desai are among a host of speakers who will share their insights at the International Kolkata Book Fair beginning January 18.

The fair, which is scheduled till January 31, will have the UK as the theme country and also mark the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the British Council's presence in India.

Showcasing the UK's cultural heritage and expertise in literature, arts, science and English language learning, the fair will offer attendees a glimpse into the diverse tapestry of British education, science and creativity, a statement said.

One of the highlights will be the 'Future of English' exhibition, demonstrating the significance of the English language as a key skill across the globe.

According to the programme unveiled by British Council and Publishers & Booksellers Guild, Agrawal will share insights on structural engineering, Das will delve into her British Academy Book Prize-winning book "Courting India", Faulks will discuss his latest book "The Seventh Son", and Desai will explore the intersections of economics, literature, and global perspectives.

There will also be several activities at the UK theme pavilion, including library, word games, arts and crafts sessions for children, open quizzes, and informative sessions on studying in the UK, the statement said.

According to British Council's India director Alison Barrett, the UK Pavilion has been designed with the aim of creating an immersive experience reflecting the essence of British culture, emphasising its modern contributions to education, the English language, and the arts.

"This fair holds significant cultural importance for India and Kolkata and as we mark our 75th year in India, we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Booksellers and Publishers Guild," she said.