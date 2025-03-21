Lord Ram embodied best form of human dignity, Adityanath says in Ayodhya

Lucknow/Ayodhya, Mar 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Friday offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said if there was any great personality to write about on this Earth, it had to be Lord Ram.

The temple priests welcomed the chief minister by applying tilak and offering him a shawl at the Ram temple before he offered prayers amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Later addressing a literature festival organised by author Yatindra Mishra at the Maharaja Palace in Ayodhya Dham, Adityanath said Lord Ram embodied the best form of human dignity, and it was "amazing" that the meet was being organised on the holy land of Ayodhya.

"It is true that whoever wrote on Lord Ram went on to become great. Maharishi Narad told Maharishi Valmiki the same thing – if there is any great man to write about on this Earth, it had to be Lord Ram. If you write about Lord Ram, your pen will be blessed," Adityanath said.

Calling Ayodhya the base of Sanatan Dharma in India, Adityanath said, "It is the first 'Puri' (holy pilgrimage site) among the 'Sapta Puri'. It is the land that inspired Sanatan Dharma." State minister and in-charge Ayodhya Surya Pratap Shahi, Padma Shri awardee singer Malini Awasthi, along with other prominent personalities attended the event.

On Thursday, Adityanath visited Balrampur where he reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri fair, an official statement said.

On Friday morning, the chief minister offered prayers at the Maa Pateshwari Devi Shaktipeeth in Tulsipur, it said. PTI CDN ARI