Lord Ram's life inspires inspires us to follow path of truth: Om Birla

Kota, Oct 13 (PTI) The life and philosophy of Lord Ram inspires us to follow the path of truth, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said.

He was speaking at the 131st National Dussehra Fair in Kota where an 80-foot-tall effigy of Ravana was set on fire with 3D effects on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Saturday evening.

"Lord Ram led an ideal life and took the deprived and poor sections of the society with him. He worked to transform their lives during his 14 years of exile and eventually killed the arrogant Ravan," Birla, who was the chief guest at the event, said.

"Life and philosophy of Lord Ram inspires us to follow the path of truth," the Kota-Bundi MP said.

Sixty-feet-tall effigies of Ravana's brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad were also set ablaze using green fireworks to make the event pollution-free.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, MLA Sandeep Sharma, Mayor Rajeev Bharti and Kota Dussehra Fair Committee chairman Vivek Rajvanshi were also present at the event.