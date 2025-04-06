Lord Ram's life inspires one to maintain discipline and patience in adversity: AdityanathYogi

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the life of Lord Ram inspires individuals to have discipline and patience when faced with challenging situations.

Greeting a gathering at Gorakhnath Temple on Ram Navami and the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, Adityanath said, "This sacred day is associated with the birth of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram. The recitation of Akhand Ramayan began in every temple across the state yesterday. There is a festive spirit in Ayodhya Dham as well, with lakhs of devotees gathered to celebrate the birth anniversary of Ram Lalla."

He said, "The life and ideals of Lord Ram teach us to uphold dignity and discipline, and to remain calm in both favourable and adverse circumstances. Be it personal or family life, public or national life, or social and national relationships, Lord Ram's life offers a guiding path in all spheres." Noting that with 'kanya pujan' the spring Navratri celebrations are concluding, the chief minister emphasised the deep reverence for feminine power in the sanatan tradition.

"Through the nine days of shukla paksha in both chaitra and sharadiya Navratri, devotees worship different forms of Goddess Durga, expressing their devotion to the divine feminine. This tradition is a profound symbol of the honour and veneration of matr shakti (feminine power),” he added.

Highlighting the government's commitment to women's empowerment, Adityanath said, "The government has launched several programmes to ensure the safety, dignity and self-reliance of women.

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and the recent Nari Vandan Adhiniyam, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the powerful presence of women in legislative institutions, are examples of this." He urged the public to uphold gender equality in everyday life, saying, "It is everyone's responsibility to treat daughters equally. Only when women are free from injustice and exploitation can we truly realise the vision of a strong and empowered India."