Lord Shiva's blessings would guide Haryana towards sustained development: CM Saini

Gurugram, Feb 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while offering prayers at a temple in Nuh on Mahashivratri, expressed hope that Lord Shiva's blessings would guide the state towards sustained development and harmony, an official said.

According to an official statement, Saini performed the traditional ritual of "Jalabhishek" at the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, and prayed for peace, prosperity and continued progress for the people of the state.

The chief minister, while extending warm greetings to the citizens of Haryana, urged them to uphold unity, brotherhood and social harmony on this sacred occasion.