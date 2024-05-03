Lord Venkateswara temple receives Rs 102 crore hundi offerings in April

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), May 3 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer (EO) A V Dharma Reddy on Friday said the world famous Sri Venkateswara temple received Rs 102 crore worth offerings in its hundi (offering box) for the month of April.

The executive officer noted that over 20 lakh pilgrims visited the temple and more than eight lakh devotees underwent ritual tonsuring at the hill temple in April.

"TTD works in the larger interests of the multitude of visiting pilgrims and hence the number of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine are increasing year after year," said Reddy, addressing a press conference, after the monthly 'Dial Your EO' programme.

Likewise, he said over 94 lakh laddus (consecrated sweets) were sold in April and 40 lakh devotees partook in annaprasadam (free meals).

Pilgrim initiatives are a never-ending procedure and the entire TTD workforce is dedicated to pilgrim service, he added.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple. PTI STH SS