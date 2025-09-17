Lord Vishwakarma created universe, Modi building self-reliant India: MP CM

Dhar (MP), Sept 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday drew parallels between Lord Vishwakarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he credited the PM for achieving historic milestones in the last 11 years.

Modi turned 75 on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at Bhainsola in Dhar district, where Modi laid the foundation stone of the country's first PM MITRA park, Yadav said the prime minister has ensured not only amenities but also dignity in the lives of the poor.

"Under Modi's leadership, India has achieved historic accomplishments that once appeared to be mere imagination. The progress of India, considered impossible by the world, has been made possible by his commitment of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'," Yadav said.

He said Modi resolved issues ranging from basic facilities to major challenges and transformed the country under his guidance.

Referring to Vishwakarma Jayanti, Yadav said, "Just as Lord Vishwakarma created the universe, Prime Minister Modi is laying the foundation of a self-reliant, capable, and developed India." The chief minister said India's growing global stature is a result of Modi's strong foreign policy and active diplomacy.

He added that the country made unprecedented progress in defence and security, citing surgical strikes and the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

"If India undertakes tough actions like 'Operation Sindoor' for the honour of its sisters, it is possible only due to Modi's leadership and the strength of the Indian Army," he said.

Yadav said the PM MITRA Park will boost the traditional cotton crop in the Malwa-Nimar region.

"From cotton to yarn, yarn to cloth, and cloth to exports, Madhya Pradesh will emerge as a global textile hub," he said.

It is people's good fortune that Modi celebrated his birthday in the tribal region of Madhya Pradesh, Yadav said. "The world's most popular leader taking time for a poor region reflects his affection." PTI LAL NSK