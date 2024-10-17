Lorry carrying wild animals overturns in Telangana, two crocodiles safely recaptured

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) A lorry transporting wild animals from Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna to Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru overturned in Nirmal district of Telangana following which two crocodiles briefly escaped, but were immediately captured with the help of forest personnel, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Mondigutta forest check post of Nirmal at about 1 am on Wednesday when the driver allegedly drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and crashed it into the cement pillars on NH-44 road before falling off the road.

Eight crocodiles and other wild animals including a white tiger were being carried in the lorry from Patna to Bengaluru and following the incident all of them were safely rescued, a senior police official said.

“Two crocodiles out of the eight came out (of the vehicle after the incident). Police with the help of forest personnel captured the two crocodiles and they were safely rescued," Nirmal District Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila said.

Another vehicle was arranged to transport the wild animals, she said.

A case was registered against the lorry driver, police added.