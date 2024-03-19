Lorry driver from TN dies in road accident in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 19 (PTI) A 27-year-old mini-lorry driver from Tamil Nadu died in a road accident on the national highway near Pattikkad in this central Kerala district on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2.30am when the victim was repairing his vehicle with the help of the driver of another mini-lorry who had stopped to assist him.

While the victim was carrying out the repairs, a truck coming from behind hit the two vehicles parked on the roadside leading to the death of the man from Tamil Nadu, police said.

The driver of the other mini-lorry suffered minor injuries, an officer of Peechi police station said.

"The driver of the truck is in custody. We have to record the statement of the injured lorry driver. The relatives of the deceased have been informed and they are on their way from Erode," police said.

Further steps will be taken after that, they added.