Lorry overturns on house in Kerala's Kollam; woman, son escape unhurt

Kollam (Kerala), Sep 13 (PTI) An elderly woman and her son had a narrow escape as a lorry overturned on their house after losing control in Yeroor in southern Kollam district of Kerala in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The inmates of the house--Fathima and her son--ran out of the house after hearing a thunderous sound when the speeding lorry skidded off the road and overturned on their house, which is located down from the main road.

The tiled-roof house seemed to be completely damaged in the accident.

Police said the Tamil Nadu-bound lorry, carrying scrap materials, lost control at the steep curve and overturned.

"The lorry driver suffered minor injuries. He was rushed to a hospital," they said.

Fathima told reporters here that she and her son had a narrow escape and they were yet to recover from the shock.

Local people said the area used to witness accidents frequently and demanded a permanent solution.