Lorry owner, others booked for defamation, cyber attack on deceased driver's family

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 4 (PTI) Police have registered a case against Manaf, a lorry owner, and others based on a defamatory complaint lodged by the sister of Arjun, who was driving Manaf's lorry when he died in a landslide in Shirur, Karnataka.

In her complaint, Anju alleged that Manaf, capitalising on the emotional state of Arjun's family, carried out propaganda and started a YouTube channel using her deceased brother's photo, thereby defaming the family.

The case was registered by the Chevayur police. They have also booked those who carried out defamatory propaganda against the family on social media.

It further alleged that after the family disclosed these matters to the media, Manaf used that to create a situation to carry out a cyber attack against Anju and her family in a manner that incites communal hatred.

Manaf has been charged under sections BNS 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, if rioting is committed) and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act (Penalty for causing nuisance and violation of public order).

The family of Arjun had accused Manaf of using their emotions for his personal gain, an allegation denied by him.

Arjun's family held a press conference at their residence here on Wednesday and told reporters that Manaf, who was initially with them, was now using their emotions for his personal gain, including collecting funds from various sources.

They had also claimed that he was characterising them as destitute, which was hurtful as many of the family members have jobs.

Reacting to the allegations, Manaf said he did not want to create a controversy and he was someone who approaches things emotionally.

He also apologised to Arjun's family if things had gone wrong.

On September 25, after Arjun’s remains were recovered along with the lorry from the Gangawali river near Shirur village, Manaf said that his efforts to get Arjun back to his family had been vindicated.

He had also said that he fulfilled the promise to Arjun’s family, especially his father and infant son, that he would be brought back to them.

The July 16 landslide on National Highway 66 claimed the lives of nine people, including that of Arjun.

Manaf had stayed in Karnataka for more than two months till Arjun’s remains were recovered from the river. PTI TGB TGB KH