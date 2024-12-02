Lorry runs over vegetable vendors in Telangana; four killed

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Four people were killed and as many injured when a speeding lorry ran over a group of vegetable vendors in Rangareddy district in Telangana on Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred when the lorry en route to Vikarabad district from Hyderabad, ran over seven people selling vegetables adjacent to the highway roadside, they said.

Among the victims, three people in the age group of 22 to 48, died on the spot and another person, who was not yet identified, died undergoing treatment at Chevella government hospital. The lorry eventually crashed into a roadside tree and came to a halt.

Investigation is underway. Four individuals, including the lorry driver, were injured and have been shifted to different hospitals, they said.

Expressing his grief over the tragedy, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure that the injured receive better medical care, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH