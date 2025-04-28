Loss-making MSRTC told to prepare white paper on current financial condition

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Acknowledging financial challenges and cumulative loss of Rs 10,000 crore in MSRTC, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday said a white paper should be prepared to understand the financial status of the state-run bus service corporation.

Addressing a meeting at the MSRTC headquarters, the corporation chairman underlined the need for generating funds to clear employee dues, provident fund instalments, and pending payments under labour agreements.

He said five experts will guide officers and the administration in improving the corporation's efficiency.

Sarnaik said the MSRTC, carrying a cumulative loss of nearly Rs 10,000 crore, faces financial challenges daily in managing expenses related to employee salaries, purchase of vehicles and tyres, fuel procurement, station renovation, and other establishment costs.

He added that considering arrears to suppliers of fuel, goods, and services, it is necessary to account for the corporation's current income, expenses, and outstanding liabilities through a white paper to bring about financial discipline.

He also called for a future roadmap.

As assured by the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) during the recent budget session, a neutral third-party inquiry will be conducted into hiring 1,310 buses on lease, and the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) will be accordingly instructed, the minister said.

Sarnaik directed the MSRTC administration to launch a "cashless mediclaim" scheme in the name of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe, similar to the model followed by the Karnataka State Transport Corporation, where employees would receive medical services and health check-ups under one roof.

Sarnaik also said a new policy will soon be introduced regarding hotels and motels where MSRTC buses halt during long-distance journeys, as there have been several complaints regarding services.

Under the new policy, permissions will be granted strictly and penal actions, including cancellation of halts, will be taken against hotels with complaints.

Departmental controllers will also be held accountable for complaints in their respective regions, said the minister.

"The MSRTC will soon appoint five experts from fields such as construction, transportation, labour, finance, and information technology to guide officers and the administration and improve the corporation's efficiency," he added. PTI ND NSK