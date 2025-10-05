Loss of lives due to rain, landslides in Darjeeling distressing: Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling is distressing and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, she also prayed for the success of rescue and relief operations and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

At least nine people died and two others went missing as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads, and cutting off several remote hamlets, officials said.

"The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said. PTI AKV RHL