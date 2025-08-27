Loss of lives extremely distressing: President Murmu on Vaishno Devi landslide

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the loss of lives due to a landslide on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route in Jammu and Kashmir was extremely distressing and prayed for the success of relief and rescue operations.

The death toll in the landslide climbed to 32, with rescuers pulling out more bodies from under the debris on the route to the hilltop shrine in Reasi district, officials said.

At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by heavy, relentless rain, they said.

"The tragic incident of the death of several devotees in a landslide on the pilgrimage route to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is extremely distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the success of the relief and rescue operations," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर के यात्रा मार्ग पर हुए भूस्खलन में कई श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु होने की दुखद घटना अत्यंत कष्टदायक है। मैं शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहन संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं तथा राहत व बचाव कार्य में सफलता की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 27, 2025

The pilgrimage to the shrine was suspended following the landslide.