Loss of lives in Ahmedabad plane crash utterly devastating: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the loss of lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash was utterly devastating and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a post on X, she also grieved the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the tragedy.

A London-bound Air India flight, with 242 passengers and crew on board, crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

"The loss of lives after the plane crash at Ahmedabad is utterly devastating. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The country has also lost the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani Ji, in the tragedy. Rupani Ji was always committed to people’s welfare. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," Murmu said.

In another post earlier in the day, the president said the plane crash was a heart-rending disaster, and the whole nation stands with the affected people in this hour of indescribable grief.

"It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief," she said. PTI AKV RHL