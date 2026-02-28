Loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh factory explosion extremely heartbreaking: President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The loss of lives due to an explosion in a factory in Andhra Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

As many as 21 people were killed and eight others critically injured in the cracker unit blast at Vetlapalem under Kakinada district, on Saturday.

"The news of the deaths of several people due to an explosion in a factory in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

President Murmu also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in this accident. PTI AKV NB NB