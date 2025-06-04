Loss of lives in Bengaluru stampede shocking, heartbreaking: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the loss of lives in a stampede in Bengaluru is shocking and heartbreaking.

In a post on X, the President extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

The celebrations for the RCB's first-ever IPL win turned tragic on Wednesday as at least 11 people were killed and more than 30 injured in the stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the team.

"The loss of lives in the tragic happening at a stadium in Bengaluru is shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said.