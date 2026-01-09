Loss of lives in Himachal bus accident extremely heartbreaking: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the loss of lives in the Himachal Pradesh bus accident is extremely heartbreaking and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Twelve people were killed and over 35 were injured after a private bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

"The news of the death of passengers in the bus accident that occurred in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured individuals," the President said in a post on X. PTI AKV APL APL