Loss of lives in HP bus accident extremely tragic: President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident caused by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 15 passengers were killed when a private bus was struck by a massive landslide in Bilaspur district this evening, officials said.

Several people are believed to be trapped under the debris while three have been rescued, they said.

"The news of the deaths of several people in a bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.