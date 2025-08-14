Loss of lives in J-K cloudburst extremely tragic: President Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the loss of lives due to a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely tragic and prayed for the success of relief and rescue operations.

A massive cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in J-K's Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and trapping many more, officials said.

The death toll could go up, they said, adding that 98 people have been rescued so far. Of these, the condition of 28 is said to be serious.

"The news of several deaths due to a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu-Kashmir, is extremely tragic. I express my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and pray for the success of relief and rescue operations," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV NB