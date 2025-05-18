Loss of lives in Maharashtra factory fire extremely painful: President Murmu

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed pain over the loss of lives in a factory fire in Maharashtra's Solapur and extended her deepest condolences to all bereaved families.

Eight people, including three women and a child, were killed in the massive fire. Prima facie, a short circuit triggered the blaze around 3:45 am on Sunday at Central Textile Mills situated on the Akkalkot Road in Solapur MIDC, around 400 km from Mumbai.

"The news of the death of many people due to a factory fire in Solapur, Maharashtra, is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in Hindi in a post on X. PTI AKV NSD NSD