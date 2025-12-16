Loss of lives in UP road accident extremely heartbreaking: President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking and prayed for the swift recovery of all those who have been injured.

Thirteen people died of burns, and 35 sustained injuries when a vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura early Tuesday sparked a big fire, a police officer said.

At least seven buses and three smaller vehicles collided with each other in the dense fog at around 4.30 am, the officer said.

"The news of the death of several people in a road accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of all those who have been injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV NB