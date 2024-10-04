Loss of lives in UP road accident 'extremely painful': Prez

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh was "extremely painful".

Ten people were killed and three injured when a truck collided with a tractor trolley carrying labourers in Mirzapur district early Friday, police said.

"The news of the death of several people in a road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI AKV DV DV