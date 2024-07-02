Loss of lives in UP stampede heart-rending: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the loss of lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was heart-rending and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 27 people were killed and several more injured in the stampede at a religious congregation in a village in Hathras district, police said.

"The news of the death of many devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV AKV ANB ANB