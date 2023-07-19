Advertisment
#National

NewsDrum Desk
19 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Loss of lives in Uttarakhand accident extremely saddening: Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu (File Photo)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her condolences over the loss of lives due to electrocution in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said.

The dead included three home guards and one policeman, he said.

"The news of the loss of lives in an unfortunate accident in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

