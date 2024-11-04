Loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident heart-rending: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) President Drouapdi Murmu on Monday said the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttarakhand is heart-rending and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

A private bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, killing at least 36 people onboard and injuring 24.

Around 60 people were onboard the 43-seater bus when it plunged into the 200-metre gorge and landed close to a rivulet in Almora's Marchula area, according to officials.

"The news of the death of many people, including women and children, in a road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV DIV DIV