Lost a learned colleague: former President Pratibha Patil on Manmohan Singh's death

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Former President of India Pratibha Patil on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh saying she has lost a learned colleague.

Singh, 92, died in Delhi on Thursday night.

"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the passing away of Dr Manmohan Singh ji, former Prime Minister of India.

"I have lost a very learned colleague with whom I had worked very closely during my Presidential term and relied on a great deal for his vast knowledge, experience and wisdom. I have fond memories of my association with him," she said in her message.

Singh was highly respected by everybody across party lines, a great parliamentarian, and recognised as the architect of India's economic reforms, Patil added.

"In his death our country has lost a respected and dedicated leader," she said. PTI MR KRK