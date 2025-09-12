Lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20 lakh returned to their owners in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 12 (PTI) Police have recovered as many as 104 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20.40 lakh and handed them back to their rightful owners in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

These cell phones were recovered through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) national portal. CEIR, a multi-stakeholder system, is a digital tool designed to recover mobile phones by blocking, tracking and managing lost or stolen devices.

According to a police release, the recovered phones were distributed at a special programme held in Palghar on Thursday.

Special Inspector General of Police (Konkan Range) Sanjay Darade personally handed over the devices to citizens, said the release.

Speaking on the occasion, Darade noted, "The efficiency of the police has increased due to the proper use of the CEIR portal and the trust of citizens in the police has become stronger." Highlighting systematic investigation into the cases of lost or stolen mobile phones, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh stated, "The mobiles were traced with the help of technical investigation and human intelligence. Many citizens had lost hope of recovering their phones, but today, seeing their joy has given the police equal satisfaction." PTI COR RSY