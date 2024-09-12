‘Lost confidence’, ‘recuse from hearings’: Oppn cries foul as PM Modi visits CJI’s residence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations left the opposition and Modi’s critiques red-faced on Thursday.

The visit showed PM Modi engaging in the festival's rituals, an act that under normal circumstances might be seen as a cultural exchange. However, many called it overstepping the boundaries that should exist between the judiciary and the executive branches of government.

Prominent figures within the legal community, including senior advocates like Indira Jaising and Prashant Bhushan, have voiced strong disapproval.

Bhushan, known for his critical stance on government actions, called the visit a violation of the Code of Conduct for Judges.

He said, "Code of Conduct for Judges: “A Judge Should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office. There should be no act or omission by him which is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which that office is held” Violation of Code (sic)"

Jaising went further, expressing loss of confidence in the judiciary's independence, urging the Supreme Court Bar Association to condemn the event publicly.

Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary. Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI . The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the Executive @KapilSibal https://t.co/UXoIxVxaJt — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) September 11, 2024

The opposition, particularly from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, has used this event to question the fairness of ongoing legal battles, notably the 'Sena vs Sena' case.

Sanjay Raut accused CJI Chandrachud of bias citing a few outcomes of cases which went against the opposition and suggested that CJI should recuse himself from cases involving the government due to this interaction, highlighting a perceived conflict of interest.

संविधान के घर को आग लगी

घरके चिरागसे….

१) EVM को क्लीन चीट

२) महाराष्ट्र में चलरही संविधान विरोधी सरकार के सुनवाई पर ३ सालसे तारीख पे तारीख

३) प. बंगाल बलात्कर मामले मे suemoto हस्तक्षेप लेकीन

महाराष्ट्र रेप कांड का जिकर नहीं.

४) दिल्ली मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल के

bail पर तारीख पे… https://t.co/jzVpQqDQh3 — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 11, 2024

The other side contended that cultural festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi often bring together people from all walks of life, including politicians and judges, without necessarily compromising judicial integrity.

Several political analysts are of the view that this backlash reflects more on the critics' political biases rather than a genuine concern for judicial independence.

The question now being asked is whether this development has the potential to influence the way public figures navigate their personal and professional boundaries in the future.