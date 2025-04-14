'Lost faith in police probe', says family of deceased Himachal power corp chief engineer

Rampur (HP), April 14 (PTI) The family members of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi, whose body was found under mysterious circumstances in the Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur district on March 18, on Monday raised questions over the police investigation into the case.

Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was found on March 18. The relatives of the deceased sat on a dharna outside the HPPCL office in Shimla with the body the next day.

Negi's wife Kiran Negi had alleged that her husband was tortured by his superior officials for the past six months, who also misbehaved with him.

Negi was forced to work till late at night even when he was ill, she alleged.

A case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the director (electrical) and managing director of the HPPCL.

Rather than gathering evidence against those who allegedly harassed Negi, the cops are scrutinising his properties, bank accounts and personal relationships, the family alleged on Monday, saying they have lost faith in the police probe.

"After registering a case on February 19, the police failed to act swiftly against the accused and it seems that attempts are being made to save the culprits by shifting the focus of the investigation from the culprits," Surendra Negi, elder brother of the deceased, said.

The officials at HPPCL have a long-standing history of harassing and humiliating the junior staff, and Vimal Negi was a victim of similar abuse, the family members, including Kiran Negi, alleged.

The manner in which the police are investigating the case has eroded trust in the state government and the law enforcement agencies, they maintained.