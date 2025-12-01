Lost our only breadwinner, says family of 23-year-old killed in Vasant Kunj accident

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The family of Rohit, the 23-year-old restaurant employee who died after being hit by a speeding Mercedes SUV in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, said their only hope for a better life is lost.

According to family members, Rohit was their sole breadwinner, who was saving up to open his own restaurant one day.

The deceased, a native of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, worked as a chef at a restaurant inside Ambience Mall and earned around Rs 15,000 a month.

Rohit was killed while two others were critically injured after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them near Ambience Mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj early on Sunday.

The three men, who worked in a restaurant inside the mall, were waiting for a vehicle to return to their rented accommodation in Munirka after finishing their shift when the accident took place.

Rohit's family said he had been supporting his parents and siblings since the age of 20, sending home most of his earnings every month and saving a little for his dream.

"He was the only one earning. Our whole family depended on him," said Rohit's uncle Balwant Singh, holding back tears.

He said Rohit was a soft-spoken and humble person, who never raised his voice at anyone.

"Today, (without Rohit) we don't know how to handle anything. He was just standing there waiting for a ride home. The SUV driver destroyed all our dreams," Singh added.

Relatives said the news of Rohit's death has left the family shattered, especially his mother. Police said the body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

The other two injured persons -- Kapil and Lalit -- are undergoing treatment, they said.

According to police sources, Kapil's condition is stated to be serious, and he remains admitted in the ICU. PTI BM RUK RUK