Lot of resentment against BJP: Congress leader Nana Patole

Gondia, Sep 10 (PTI) There is a lot of resentment against BJP among people who want Congress back at the helm, Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole claimed on Sunday.

He also said Congress will emerge as the single largest party in the next elections at the national level and also in the state.

"People in Maharashtra are followers of Mahatma Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu and BR Ambedkar's ideology. They are fed up with the wrong policies of the BJP government and are eagerly awaiting elections," he told reporters.

Patole was in Gondia for the Jansamvad Yatra of Congress.

On the current row over the Maratha reservation, Patole alleged the BJP had promised a quota for the community to divert the attention of people from real issues.

"They (BJP) have committed the sin of igniting a row between OBCs and Marathas. Today, there is strong resentment among people against BJP and people want a change in the government," he said.

Patole said the Congress will contest the next elections with full might and prefer to field new faces as it wants to groom young leaders.

He said leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which Congress is a constituent, will sit together and sort out seat-sharing and other issues on merits.

Patole further said the Yatra is receiving a huge response. "The first phase of the Yatra will culminate in Bhandara and the second one will roll out after Ganesh festival," he added. PTI COR NSK