Lottery baron's wife Leema Rose quits IJK

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Leema Rose, wife of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, announced quitting the IJK amidst speculation that she may join or support her son Jose Charles’ newly floated LJK party in Puducherry.

Her son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna had earlier quit the Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK and joined the actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and serves as its general secretary.

Charles had launched the Lachiya Jananayaga Katchi after quitting the Puducherry BJP. He has announced to contest in the upcoming election as chief ministerial candidate.

Rose said she resigned from her position as joint general secretary of the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi on February 10. The political party was founded by T R Paarivendhar, an academician and ally of the BJP. Rose joined the IJK in 2012.

She had served the party for 14 years. There is speculation that the 'lottery king’s' wife may join or support the LJK party.

Rose is the director of the Martin Group of companies which has diverse interests, including lottery, real estate, and hospitality.

She took the decision to resign from the IJK as her work and contribution were not recognised by the party leadership. In a statement, she said that she waited for eight months for a response from the party leadership but did not receive any formal communication.

"I have been working with great dedication in the IJK for almost 14 years, starting from 2012. I have been the deputy general secretary in 2012 and the joint general secretary since 2019," she said.

She led various struggles against injustice in society and had substantially contributed to the development of the party. But her efforts went unrecognised, she claimed.