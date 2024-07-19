Lottery for 3,322 tenements under CIDCO's mass housing scheme held in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) The computerised lottery for 3,322 affordable homes under CIDCO's Mass Housing Scheme was held at its Navi Mumbai headquarters on Friday, an official said.

These tenements are in Taloja and Dronagiri nodes and have been allotted to applicants from the EWS and general categories, a release from the City and Industrial Development Corporation said.

These two areas are seeing rapid development due to their proximity to the JNPT port, the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport as well as the Nerul-Uran suburban rail corridor, the official said.

The software used for the lottery process is free of human intervention and was inspected by the computer department of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, he added. PTI COR BNM