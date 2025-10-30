Lottery for BMC ward reservations on Nov 11: Maharashtra SEC

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The lottery to determine ward reservations for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be held on November 11, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has said.

In the schedule released late on Wednesday, the poll body said the lottery result will be submitted to the SEC for approval.

Elections to 29 civic bodies in the state, including the cash-rich 227-member BMC, are to be completed by January 2026.

Citizens will be allowed to submit objections and suggestions to the ward reservations between November 14 and 20. The BMC commissioner will hear the objections and suggestions received between November 21 and 27 and take the final decision.

The final list of ward reservations will be published on November 28, the SEC said.

The number of reserved wards will be finalised and submitted to the SEC between October 30 and November 3. The notification for the lottery for ward reservation will be published on November 6, the poll body said. PTI MR GK