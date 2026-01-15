Lottery winner abducted, Rs 1 crore winning ticket snatched in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 15 (PTI) Police have launched a probe after a man who won a Rs 1 crore lottery prize was allegedly abducted and his ticket snatched by a gang at Peravoor here, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, Sadique A K (46) of Peravoor was abducted by a five-member gang, who took away his Sthree Sakthi lottery ticket that had won the Rs 1 crore prize in the draw held on December 30.

Police have taken one gang member into custody and searches are on to nab the remaining accused.

Peravoor police said that after winning the lottery, Sadique attempted to sell the ticket in the black market to obtain a higher immediate payout, as a portion of the prize money would be deducted as tax.

Through a friend, he got in touch with one of the gang members, who agreed to take the ticket and pay him cash, police said.

On Wednesday around 9 pm, Sadique and his friend reached the Manathana area in Peravoor town, as agreed, to hand over the ticket and collect the money.

However, both were allegedly dragged into a car by the gang.

After travelling some distance, Sadique’s friend was released, police said.

Sadique was allegedly threatened inside the vehicle, and the lottery ticket was snatched from him before he was abandoned at another location around 11.30 pm, police said.

Sadique approached the police on Thursday and filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered.

Police officials said that using contact details provided by Sadique, they traced one suspect, identified as Suhaib, who was taken into custody.

Police have also identified another person in the gang whose name is Faris.

The remaining accused will be identified and arrested soon, police said.

The case has been registered under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 137(2) (kidnapping) and 310(2) (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI TBA TBA ADB