'Lotus' BJP's face in Rajasthan polls, says state party chief CP Joshi

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi on Wednesday said party's election symbol 'lotus' will be its face in the coming assembly election.

"Our candidate is lotus flower. The candidate is only in symbolic form. The people of the state have also made up their mind that this time the name of BJP and the symbol of lotus are getting public support," Joshi said here today.

The BJP leader alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was violating the model code of conduct by using a government vehicle in Delhi.

Joshi said that the chief minister's comments on central investigation agencies and BJP candidates betrays his fear of defeat in the coming election.

This time his entire political career is at stake in the elections, he said.

"The Congress government which thrives on lies and loot has been exploiting the people for the last five and a half years," he said. PTI AG IJT VN VN